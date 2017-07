Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Getting a new haircut is great way to change your look for the Summer, but it’s not always easy choosing the cut that is perfect for you. Talytha Price, Owner of Healthy Hair Chic, made a return visit to our studio and filled us in on a few tips to consider before committing to a new haircut. To book your appointment with Talytha you can visit http://www.vagaro.com/healthyhairchic or call 804-426-7087

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HEALTHY HAIR CHIC}