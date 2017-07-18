Firefighters battle smoke, flames at Henrico warehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire Tuesday morning near the Richmond Raceway in Henrico.

Fire crews were called to the Wellborn & Wright warehouse, along the 3900 block of Carolina Avenue, at about 5:10 a.m. By 6:30 a.m., the fire was marked contained, but not under control.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

Wellborn & Wright provides wood for architects and designers. The company specializes in reclaimed wood flooring and custom hand built furniture.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.