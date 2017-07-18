× Better Housing Coalition plan to convert former Quality Inn green lit

RICHMOND, Va. — A local nonprofit’s conversion of an old West Broad Street hotel and a new-construction mixed-use building from two well-known local developers each took a step forward toward city approval Monday.

The Better Housing Coalition’s $30 million plan to convert the former Quality Inn & Suites at 3200 W. Broad St. received unanimous approval from the Richmond Planning Commission, which granted BHC a special-use permit to allow for a mixed-use, mixed-income housing development.

The new development will include up to 210 housing units, 44,000 square feet of proposed commercial space and roughly 325 parking spaces. Each two-bedroom unit is proposed to rent between $700 and $1,000 monthly.

The nonprofit bought the building for $5.9 million last September. The planned conversion is the largest single investment BHC has made in Richmond in its 28-year history.

The commission also gave the go-ahead for a new mixed-use development along Shockoe Bottom’s Tobacco Row, allowing developers Charles MacFarlane and Sam McDonald to exceed zoning height restrictions.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.