Better Housing Coalition plan to convert former Quality Inn green lit

Posted 11:32 am, July 18, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — A local nonprofit’s conversion of an old West Broad Street hotel and a new-construction mixed-use building from two well-known local developers each took a step forward toward city approval Monday.

The Better Housing Coalition’s $30 million plan to convert the former Quality Inn & Suites at 3200 W. Broad St. received unanimous approval from the Richmond Planning Commission, which granted BHC a special-use permit to allow for a mixed-use, mixed-income housing development.

A rendering of Better Housing Coalition’s hotel conversion project.

The new development will include up to 210 housing units, 44,000 square feet of proposed commercial space and roughly 325 parking spaces. Each two-bedroom unit is proposed to rent between $700 and $1,000 monthly.

The nonprofit bought the building for $5.9 million last September. The planned conversion is the largest single investment BHC has made in Richmond in its 28-year history.

The commission also gave the go-ahead for a new mixed-use development along Shockoe Bottom’s Tobacco Row, allowing developers Charles MacFarlane and Sam McDonald to exceed zoning height restrictions.

