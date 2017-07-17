× Chesterfield man killed at landfill

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield man was killed at the Waste Management landfill site in Sussex County, according to Virginia State Police. William Antonio Quintanilla, 37, of North Chesterfield, died after he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

“The accident occurred this morning on private property,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “[It] is being investigated as an accidental death.”

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. Monday.

