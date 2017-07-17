× Police ID wrong-way driver killed on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Wilber Lee Jr., of Midlothian, was killed in a July 12 crash on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

Lee Jr., 75, was driving his 2012 Hyundai Elantra south in the northbound lanes of I-95 at about 8:55 p.m.

“It appears that Lee suffered from a cognitive disorder,” Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said. “The crash remains under investigation.”

The nature of the disorder was not released.

Lee’s Hyundai struck the barrier wall, went airborne and hit a 2007 Kia Sorrento, according to investigators.

Herbert L. Ross, 56 of Richmond, was driving the Kia, on his way to the hospital to visit his son who was injured in a fatal apartment fire.

Herbert Ross later died at the hospital.

The driver of a third vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

The crash was reported on Interstate 95 north, near exit 61, in Chesterfield County.

All drivers were wearing their seatbelts, police said.