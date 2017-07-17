VSU honored with 2 prestigious awards at HBCU awards ceremony

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State University was honored with two prestigious awards over the weekend at the 2017 Historically Black Colleges and Universities Awards ceremony.

The ceremony was presented by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and held in Washington, D.C.

University President Makola M. Abdullah, Ph.D. was named the 2017 HBCU Male President of the Year. This comes one year and a half after Abdullah took over as university president.

During his acceptance speech, Abdullah thanked the university and expressed his excitement for the future of the school.

“I would like to thank VSU Board of Visitors, faculty, staff, students and alumni for all that they do for Virginia State University,” said Abdullah. “I am very excited to be at Virginia State and I love Virginia State University. I would like to also thank HBCU Digest for their work in sharing the great stories of our universities.”

The University’s Reginald F. Lewis College of Business was named also named the HBCU Best Business Program. The program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, only 5 percent of the world’s business schools the exclusive accreditation.

VSU was a finalist for a total of seven categories including HBCU of the Year.

The winners were selected by a panel of previous HBCU Award winners, presidents and chancellors and media members who cover HBCUs.