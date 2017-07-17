Virginia Home For Boys & Girls

RICHMOND, Va. – Triathlons are a great way for children to experience the benefits of a healthy lifestyle that will hopefully carry over into adulthood. Claiborne Mason from VHBG and Michael Harlow with Endorphin Fitness shared the details about the 6th Annual Youth Triathlon. The triathlon camp starts Monday, August 14th continuing through Thursday, August 17th. The 6th Annual Youth Triathlon race is Saturday, August 19th from 8am until noon at 8716 West Broad St. For more information you can visit http://www.endorphinfitness.com/vhbg-youth-triathlon/