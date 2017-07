RICHMOND, Va. – Local personal stylist, Shanna Battle works at The Junior League of Richmond’s “The Clothes Rack,” where a portion of the proceeds go to helping local kids organizations. You can find her on Instagram ‘@meeandminnie’ and check out all the amazing finds at either of the 2 Richmond locations of the Junior League of Richmond’s “The Clothes Rack” at 2618 West Cary Street or in Stratford Hills at 6780 Forest Hill Avenue and on Instagram ‘@theclothesrackrva’.