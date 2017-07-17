Arrest made in Richmond restaurant break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man was arrested in connection to several restaurant break-ins.

Spencer T. Adkins, 55, of Hull Street, was charged with two counts of commercial breaking and entering, according to police.

Additional charges are pending.

Adkins' arrest came one day after police released photos and video of a man breaking into Mary Angela’s Pizza on West Cary Street and Boulevard Burgers and Brew on N. Boulevard.

"The Richmond Police Department would like to thank the community for providing information regarding this case which led to an arrest," Richmond Police Det. Paul Cho said.

In addition to the Mary Angela’s and Boulevard Burgers and Brew break-ins, police said The Eatery in Carytown and Aunt Sarah’s Pancake House on West Broad Street were also hit.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at 804-646-1010 or Fourth Precinct Detective Paul Cho at 804-646-2939.