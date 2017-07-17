Victim drives himself to hospital after being shot in Mosby Court : Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting Monday night after a man was shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources said the male victim drove himself to VCU Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest and torso. When he arrived on the scene, he told investigating he was shot multiple times, sources say.

Crime Insider sources say it is believed that the victim was shot on Spotsylvania St., near Richmond St. in Mosby Court. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

The victim’s silver Ford Focus is now surrounded by crime tape outside of VCU Medical Center.

Police have not released any information about the shooting at this time.

