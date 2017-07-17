Man bloodied, beaten on Richmond’s Southside: Crime Insider

Crime Insider Jon Burkett will have more on this story on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. – A vicious attack on Richmond’s Southside left a man bloodied and bruised Saturday night, and the attacker(s) are still on the loose.

The man was beaten so badly that the neighbor who found him bloodied in a ditch, thought he was dead.

Crime Insider sources say the Hispanic victim was found in front of a house in the 3100 block of Dorset Road on the city’s Southside.

Police were called to the scene just before midnight on Saturday, July 15.

Crime Insider sources say they are not sure what the man was beaten with, but say the head trauma was so bad, he has life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any additional details at this time.

One neighbor told CBS 6 that he had never seen the man before in their community.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.