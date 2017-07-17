Grillin’ & Chillin’ with Big Herm’s Kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond caterer and fan favorite ”Big Herm” Baskerville made a return visit this time on a Monday. His signature grilled pork chops paired with broken rice and fried egg were on today’s menu.

Jessica and Bill enjoyed a great second breakfast complete with Champagne.

Pork Chops with Broken Rice and Fried Egg

1 cup of rice ( rice is prepared normally after soaking for 1 hour and rinsing a few times to remove some starch, and then then rubbing together to make grains softer and easier to break)

2 eggs ( sunny side up )

2 pork chops, marinate with:

1 tbsp minced lemongrass

1 tbsp minced garlic (~3 cloves)

1 chopped spring onion

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sugar

¼ tsp pepper

2 tbsp vegetable oil

After marinating pork chops, cover with plastic wraps and put in the fridge for at least 2 hours.

Preheat grill to med-high heat Grill the pork for 10 mins. Turn over and grill for another 8-10 mins Depending on the thickness of the pork chop, you may need to grill it longer but don’t over cook. Prepare your sunny side up eggs. Serve your pork chops next to the rice with your sunny side up eggs and maybe a few slices of tomato and cucumber.