Why this pastor is walking to DC will make you think

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – If you spot a man walking along Route 1 being trailed by a white van over the next few days, it is a pastor from North Carolina on a mission.

Pastor James Brigman walked through Colonial Heights Sunday as he treks to the nation’s capital to raise awareness about possible Medicaid cuts.

The pastor of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Rockingham, North Carolina, left home last Friday on foot. He has been averaging 26 miles a day on his way to Washington, D.C.

Brigman and his wife have a nine-year-old daughter, Lauren Faith, who requires 24-hour care.

Her family receives help through the Community Alternatives Program (CAP) and there are concerns possible budget cuts could see those services disappear.

"While I’ve been walking, people have been sending me their stories… of their families,” he said. “And you know there's adults, there's children. There's a lot of people that CAP is allowing people and families to live and keep their children in their homes and work and maintain their households."

Bringman hopes to be in DC by next weekend. He has already arranged to meet with several law makers concerning Medicaid.

Click here to follow his journey on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/476808759335463/