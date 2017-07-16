Man shot in chest on Richmond’s Southside
Driver charged in fatal 2-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie
When we’ll see another wave of intense heat
Statue to Richmond icon Maggie Walker unveiled
Reynolds Metals heir linked to Florida rape
Help fight childhood cancer in Central Virginia

Firefighters pull man trapped underwater in the James

Posted 8:46 am, July 16, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Firefighters pulled a man from the James River after spending at least 20 minutes beneath the water.

The Water Rescue Team responded to an emergency call in the Hollywood Rapids area of the river around 5:00 pm Saturday evening.

Witnesses say someone in the water went under and never came back up.

Crews found the missing man, pulled him to shore and attempted to revive him.

No word on who the victim is or their condition.

 