Firefighters pull man trapped underwater in the James

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Firefighters pulled a man from the James River after spending at least 20 minutes beneath the water.

The Water Rescue Team responded to an emergency call in the Hollywood Rapids area of the river around 5:00 pm Saturday evening.

Witnesses say someone in the water went under and never came back up.

Crews found the missing man, pulled him to shore and attempted to revive him.

No word on who the victim is or their condition.