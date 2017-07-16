‘It’s unbelievable,’ man says after victim fatally shot in chest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating the city's latest homicide after a man sitting in car was found have confirmed that a man who was found with a gunshot wound to the chest Saturday night in the city's Southside has died.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Brookhaven Road for a report of a person shot just before 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Carlos Terry, of the 4100 block of Norborne Road, sitting in a car suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to an area hospital, but died of his injuries Sunday morning.

Police said the medical examiner will determine Terry's official cause and manner of death.

Shooting victim found in parking lot

The crime happened near the busy Chippenham Plaza shopping center at Hull Street and Chippenham Parkway.

Darrell Shelton came to the plaza to shop Sunday only to learn that a man was shot and killed nearby the night before.

"Found a man in the parking lot, that's very unusual," Shelton said.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Brookhaven Road, but forensics detectives focused their attention on the area behind the shopping center Saturday night.

"Everybody walking around with a gun," Shelton said. "It's unbelievable."

Shelton said he supports the RPD "Gun 250" Project, which is aimed at getting illegal weapons off the streets.

The shooting won't stop Shelton from coming to this area to shop, but he said it is an example of why people should know what is going on in their neighborhood.

"They just go about their merry way, never looking around when they get out the car," Shelton said. "Not knowing what's on the other side of the door when you open the car door up."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here for more information about the RPD "Gun 250" Project.