Man shot in the chest near furniture store on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond’s Southside Saturday night.

It happened along the 6500 block of Hull Street Road which is not far from Elkhart and Whitehead roads.

Officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in a car in the front of the Haynes furniture store.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

