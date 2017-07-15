Man shot in the chest near furniture store on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond’s Southside Saturday night.

It happened along the 6500 block of Hull Street Road which is not far from Elkhart and Whitehead roads.

Officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in a car in the front of the Haynes furniture store.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.