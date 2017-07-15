Driver charged in fatal 2-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie
Posted 9:25 pm, July 15, 2017, by , Updated at 09:28PM, July 15, 2017

DINWIDDIE COUNTY – A 58-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County.

Sgt. Steve Vick with Virginia State Police said the wreck happened at 2 p.m. on Route 1 at Route 1320 (Ritchie Avenue).

Vick said a Honda Civic was traveling south on Route 1 when it made a left turn onto Route 1320 and into the path of a Ford pickup.

The Ford struck the Honda in the passenger side.

The driver of the Honda, 71-year-old Roger L. Nida of Petersburg, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger in the Honda, 58-year-old Paul R. Day of Petersburg, was transported to Southside Regional. He later died of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officials said the driver of the Ford was not hurt.

Nida was charged with Failure to Yield Right of Way.

Vick said the crash remains under investigation.