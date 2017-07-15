Flying Squirrels will host 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Eastern League awarded the Richmond Flying Squirrels the 2019 All Star Game. It marks just the second time since the Diamond was opened in 1985 that the Mid-Summer Classic will be played at the stadium. The last was in 1992 and the Triple A game when the Richmond Braves were in town.

For the past seven seasons, the Squirrels have either led or were near the top in Eastern League attendance. And now, they will host their first All Star Game. It will tie in to the team's 10th anniversary in Richmond and the 35th year that the Diamond has been opened.