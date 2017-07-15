When we’ll see another wave of intense heat
Statue to Richmond icon Maggie Walker unveiled
Reynolds Metals heir linked to Florida rape
Help fight childhood cancer in Central Virginia

Man pinned under tractor in Louisa County

Posted 8:21 pm, July 15, 2017, by , Updated at 08:28PM, July 15, 2017

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — First responders were dispatched after a man became pinned under a farm tractor Saturday afternoon in Louisa County.

Official said the incident happened along Bickey Boad.

Maj. Donald Lowe with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said crews found a 21-year-old man trapped under the vehicle.

Crews were able to free him.

There has been no word yet on the extent of the victim’s injuries or an update on his condition.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for updates on this developing story.