Man pinned under tractor in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — First responders were dispatched after a man became pinned under a farm tractor Saturday afternoon in Louisa County.

Official said the incident happened along Bickey Boad.

Maj. Donald Lowe with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said crews found a 21-year-old man trapped under the vehicle.

Crews were able to free him.

There has been no word yet on the extent of the victim’s injuries or an update on his condition.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for updates on this developing story.