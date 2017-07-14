The Anthem Lemonaid Restaurant Challenge kicks off today!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.- You can enjoy lemon inspired drinks, dishes and treats from some of Richmond’s most notable restaurants and eateries this weekend all for a great cause. Andrea Hughes from RVA Hospitality Group and Pasty Chef Lucky Abimoia stopped by our backyard weather garden to share a *sweet preview of the event with us. Proceeds from the event goes toward raising funds for childhood cancer research. The Anthem Lemonaid Challenge takes place on Friday, July 14th through Sunday, July 16th. For more information you can visit http://www.wtvr.com/lemonaidrestaurantchallenge. You can visit Max’s On Broad at 305 Brook Road in Richmond. For more information you can call 804-225-0400 or visit http://www.maxsonbroad.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANTHEM LEMONAID}