State sues Sea-Thru Windows to get money back for customers

RICHMOND, Va. — Sea-Thru Windows lied, cheated, and misspent customers’ money, according to a lawsuit Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed against the Virginia Beach-based window seller and installer and its owner Jeffery Pesich.

Pesich, the lawsuit alleged, made off with “tens of thousands of dollars of customers’ money.” The lawsuit aimed to get some of that money back to repay homeowners.

The lawsuit alleged Sea-Thru Windows:

spent customers’ money on personal items or on other business obligations rather than purchasing windows for installation

made false statements and unfulfilled promises about when windows would be delivered and installed;

misrepresented to homeowners that Sea-Thru would repair windows covered by a lifetime warranty

failed to appropriately tell homeowners about their right to cancel home sales within three business days

The Virginia Board for Contractors revoked Sea-Thru’s contractor’s license in March.

“Contractors who defraud homeowners can lose their license, as Sea-Thru Windows has, and my Office can and will help homeowners seek restitution for what they are owed,” Attorney General Herring said. “We need to know just how rampant the misconduct may have been, so I encourage anyone who was a victim to contact my Consumer Protection Section as soon as possible.”

Consumer complaints can be field by phone 800-552-9963 or via email.

A CBS 6 Problems Solvers investigation in November 2016 uncovered issues a Richmond school had with Sea-Thru Windows.

After the company came back out to fix windows that were installed upside down and backwards, school leaders said they had issues having the company came back to fix other problems they thought were covered by their lifetime warranty.

Efforts to contact Pesich for comment have, so far, been unsuccessful. This post will be updated once a comment has been received.

