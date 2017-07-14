‘Pay attention!’: Motorcyclist shocked by hit and run on Broad St.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police released video that shows the moments a motorcyclist is smashed from behind and the other driver continued driving away.

David Dubouis was driving the Harley, which had extensive damage but wasn't totaled. He suffered minor injuries.

On May 7, a grey sedan ran into Dubouis as he turned left onto Goshen, from Broad Street in downtown Richmond near VCU.

Dubouis is unable to speak because of future litigation, but Josh Gibson was able to do the interview.

“We were just at a stoplight, so we were going 15 miles per hour, tops. I took a right on Goshen and turned to make sure my girlfriend made it through and saw her waving her arms so I knew something was up."

“I got hit four years ago and it knocked all of my teeth out, so it's nuts they kept going, it really sucks,” he said.

Gibson was just glad his friend is okay.

“We were cruising man, going to get tacos that day."

They were shocked that the driver left the scene.

Police have the license plate of the car and are still investigating who was driving the vehicle at the time, but Gibson feels charges are imminent.