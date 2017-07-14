Overturned truck slows I-95 traffic in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A truck hauling cigarette filters overturned and blocked three lanes of Interstate 95 south in downtown Richmond.

“All lanes are closed near E. Broad St. (mile marker 74) due to a crash. Traffic is getting by using the right shoulder,”a Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson advised. “There is currently a 3.5 mile backup.”

The crash has also closed the ramp from East Broad St. to I-95 south.

No information was immediately available about injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.