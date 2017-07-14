× New service brings Wegman’s, Whole Foods, Publix to local doorsteps

RICHMOND, Va. — Armed with its legion of “shoppers,” a Silicon Valley company wants its piece of the competitive Richmond grocery market.

Instacart, a grocery delivery service that allows customers to order goods from various stores in the area, has launched in Richmond. The service went live Wednesday.

Instacart’s website gives customers their pick of stores to order from – including Wegman’s, Whole Foods, Costco, Petco and CVS – and dispatches its “shoppers” to collect and deliver groceries. Publix also will be available to Richmond customers upon opening its first local store this weekend.

“We’ve been looking at Richmond for a while, and we’re expanding really rapidly,” Mid-Atlantic operations manager Sam Donoghue said.

Deliveries can be scheduled from within an hour to a week in advance. Delivery fees start at $6 for orders $35 and over, and $8 for orders below $35. Orders can be placed online or via mobile app.

