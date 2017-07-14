× Hanover crash closes Mountain Road

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A crash has closed Mountain Road (Route 33) in Hanover between Gordons Lane and Chriswood Road.

“Mountain Road will be closed for an indefinite amount of time while crews fix a downed power line and pole,” Hanover Sheriff’s spokesperson Christopher Stem said.

Drivers were encouraged to find an alternate route.

Details about the crash, like the number of vehicles involved, injuries, and cause have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.