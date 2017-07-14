× Highly acclaimed Longoven finds permanent space in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — After three years of running twice-monthly pop-up dinners out of a local bakery and a brewery, a group of local restaurateurs have a permanent place to call its own.

Longoven is set to open its first dedicated brick-and-mortar location at 2939 W. Clay St. in Scott’s Addition, co-owner and chef Patrick Phelan confirmed.

The restaurant is set to open by February 2018, Phelan said, and it will then cease hosting the pop-ups.

Run by Phelan, along with wife and pastry chef Megan Fitzroy Phelan and co-owner and chef Andrew Manning, Longoven has garnered national acclaim for its dinner series featuring multiple courses, including a 2016 shout-out from Bon Appetit as one of the best restaurants in the U.S.

It has hosted meals over the years at Sub Rosa bakery in Church Hill and more recently at Veil Brewing in Scott’s Addition.

While temporary digs didn’t prevent it from building a following, settling down gives Longoven the space to expand its offerings and host more people, Phelan said.

“We’ll be able to do more,” Phelan said. “It gives us a home to really expand on what we do and what we want to offer.”

Plans call for the 3,000-square-foot space to seat about 65 people, including a 12-seat bar, Phelan said, and a second phase may include a patio.

