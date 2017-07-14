RICHMOND, Va. - Great friend of the show Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell, Vice President and COO of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on the latest happenings at the Flying Squirrels Stadium. Catch the Flying Squirrels on Friday, July 14th at 7:05 pm when they face off against the Harrisonburg Senators, and rock out during the pre-game concert wi the yacht rock band ‘Three Sheets to the Wind.’ The pre-game concert begins at 6 pm. On Saturday, July 15th stop by and enjoy the ‘Super Blast Fireworks’ at 6:05 pm and on Sunday, July 16th there will be a photocell giveaway. For more information you can visit http://www.squirrelsbaseball.com
Have FUNN with the Richmond Flying Squirrels
-
Come out to the Richmond Flying Squirrels Opening Night
-
Seven days of FUNN
-
Don’t miss the biggest firework show of the season at the Diamond!
-
Rally in the Alley Pro-Celebrity Bowling Event to Benefit RVA Field of Dreams Fest
-
Flying Squirrels walk off Erie in front of record crowd
-
-
4th RVA Street Art Fest to transform the Diamond into artistic jewel
-
On opening day, mayor applauds Flying Squirrels
-
The nut that keeps the Flying Squirrels together
-
Fireworks Guide: Where you can see fireworks this Fourth of July
-
Flying Squirrels fans get free hot dogs and Cracker Jacks on opening day
-
-
High flying FUNN at the Diamond
-
Weekend Events: 4th of July Celebrations & Fireworks, Events at Dogwood Dell
-
Weekend Events: RVA Community Unity, Hanover Tomato Fest