Have FUNN with the Richmond Flying Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. - Great friend of the show Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell, Vice President and COO of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on the latest happenings at the Flying Squirrels Stadium. Catch the Flying Squirrels on Friday, July 14th at 7:05 pm when they face off against the Harrisonburg Senators, and rock out during the pre-game concert wi the yacht rock band ‘Three Sheets to the Wind.’ The pre-game concert begins at 6 pm. On Saturday, July 15th stop by and enjoy the ‘Super Blast Fireworks’ at 6:05 pm and on Sunday, July 16th there will be a photocell giveaway. For more information you can visit http://www.squirrelsbaseball.com