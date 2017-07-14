Bridal shop Alfred Angelo closes without warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Alfred Angelo, a chain of bridal stores with one location in Short Pump, unexpectedly closed this week, according to the Central Virginia Better Business Bureau and national reports.

Some brides in the Richmond-area reported receiving phone calls that their dresses were being held unless payments were received.

"It is extremely important that victims contact the bankruptcy court," BBB President and CEO Tom Gallagher said. “Let us know if we can help in anyway, and we will provide updated information as it comes to our office.”

The Florida-based company, with more than 60 stores nationwide,as not yet filed for bankruptcy, Gallagher added.

Bankruptcy court in West Palm Beach, Florida can be reached at 561-514-4100, he said.

