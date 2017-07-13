Woman surprised with AC-unit in 100-degree heat is all smiles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – It can be uncomfortable -- and dangerous -- to be inside a home without air-conditioning as temperatures soar in Central Virginia.

In fact, CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel said the heat index climbed to 107 degrees as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

The heat index has increased each of the past 4 hours: 103, 104, 106, and now 107 at 5 PM. Heat Advisory through 8 PM. #RVAwx #VAwx @CBS6 — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) July 13, 2017

WTVR CBS 6 has been inundated with calls from people without air-conditioning struggling to stay cool, so Problem Solver Shelby Brown teamed up with Herman Allen Plumbing Heating and Cooling to bring relief to some of folks.

CBS 6 surprised Miss Linda Pace, who said it has been a bit of a struggle for her to stay cool this summer, on Thursday.

"Every day has been hot to me especially with the asthma walking out there in the air," Pace said.

She was elated when CBS 6 showed up and a new air-conditioning unit was installed by Wes Gauvin and his team.

“Thank you so much. God bless you!” Pace said.

Gauvin said the new window air-conditioning unit in Pace's bedroom should keep her cool.

“It will make it a little easier to sleep at night and hopefully she can do away with that box fan," Gauvin said. "I just want to try to help everybody out.. Business has been good to us this season, so we want to try to help out those who need it.”