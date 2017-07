Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Jessica Noll visited Caroline Birgmann, AKA ‘The Caroline Doll,’ for another edition of the Lifestyle and Fashion Guide. Caroline filled us in on boutique fashion store South Moon Under’s special relaunch event, and a few trending looks to try out this summer. For more of the Lifestyle and Fashion Guide with The Caroline Doll, you can visit http://www.thecarolinedollblog.com, or follow along with her on Instagram (@thecarolinedoll).

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY POSH PR}