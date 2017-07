Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Blood banks across the area and the nation are experiencing a shortages. The American Red Cross is the primary blood provider in the Central Virginia area, and Dr. Kimberly Sanford stopped by our studio to fill us in on some important information regarding donations. Dr. Sanford also filled dos in on a special offer. For more information you can call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit http://www.redcrossblood.org.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE AMERICAN RED CROSS}