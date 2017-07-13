‘Heavy fire’ reported at Henrico home
Richmond man killed on I-95
Women found dead at Henrico motel
2 dead in 3 vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield: Sources
Verizon data of 6 million users leaked online

Win family 4-pack to Richmond Kickers game

Posted 11:05 am, July 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:25AM, July 13, 2017

WTVR CBS 6 is giving away family a four-pack to the Richmond Kickers vs.Swansea game on Wednesday.

The Kickers will take on the Swansea City AFC of the world famous English Premiere League at Richmond City Stadium July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner Tuesday p.m. on WTVR.com and in the Facebook post.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.