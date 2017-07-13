Win family 4-pack to Richmond Kickers game

WTVR CBS 6 is giving away family a four-pack to the Richmond Kickers vs.Swansea game on Wednesday.

The Kickers will take on the Swansea City AFC of the world famous English Premiere League at Richmond City Stadium July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner Tuesday p.m. on WTVR.com and in the Facebook post.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.