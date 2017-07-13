× New Zaxby’s in Glen Allen hiring 70 plus employees

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Glen Allen’s first Zaxby’s restaurant is slated to open this summer, but before its grand opening the franchise is looking to hire 70 plus local employees.

The new restaurant, known for their chicken fingers and wings, will be located at 11350 Nuckols Road. The location will be the third Zaxby’s store for licensee Ryan Converse.

“We’re currently seeking a team of more than 70 from the local Glen Allen area,” said Converse. “Our goal is to help residents grow in their careers with us through some of our great employee incentives.”

If you would like to apply for a position click here.

The new 3,800-square-foot location will seat 90 customers and feature Zaxby’s signature farmhouse design.

The Athens, Georgia based restaurant chain operates more than 700 restaurants in 17 states along the Southeast U.S., specializing in chicken wings, chicken fingers, sandwiches, salads and more.

Although no exact opening date has been released, Zaxby’s said construction is nearly complete and they will open in the summer of 2017.