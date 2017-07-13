× Metzger owners’ new restaurant open in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — The first of two food tenants in a new Scott’s Addition development is up and running.

Brenner Pass restaurant served its first dinner crowd June 22 at 3200 Rockbridge St., Suite 100, on the ground floor of the commercial portion of the redeveloped Symbol Mattress factory property.

The restaurant is the product of Church Hill’s Metzger Bar and Butchery co-owners Brittanny Anderson, Nathan Conway and Brad Hemp, along with pastry chef Olivia Wilson and drink maker James Kohler.

At 4,200 square feet, Brenner Pass seats 140, including about 40 on the patio.

“It’s one of the largest patios in Scott’s Addition,” Anderson said. “The space will allow us to serve many people, and given what’s happening in the neighborhood, we’re just really excited to be here.”

The Brenner Pass menu focuses on modern European cuisines of the Alpine region, with marinated artichokes, shellfish risotto and polenta and a raw bar.

Hickok Cole designed the space, where Anderson said she hopes to accommodate large parties and dining groups with a specialized menu that may include large cuts of lamb and beef.

