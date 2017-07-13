× Mediterranean restaurant CAVA celebrates Short Pump opening

HENRICO, Va. – The Short Pump location of a vision shared among three Greek childhood friends opens Thursday, with a party and free meal.

The Mediterranean restaurant CAVA is opening its second restaurant in the Richmond area at Short Pump Town Center, adding to its existing location in the Fan at 810 W. Grace St.

If the name is familiar, it could be that you’ve seen their product line of small-batch dips and spreads available at over 200 Whole Foods Markets and other specialty grocery stores.

Ted Xenohristos, Ike Grigoropoulos, and Executive Chef Dimitri Moshovitis said they created CAVA to sell their interpretation of modern authentic Mediterranean food, using ingredients made from scratch in-house every day.

This 6,513 square feet location will be CAVA’s 32nd restaurant and part of a series of openings in 2017 that will take the number of locations nationwide to over 40, ranging from suburban to city center restaurants.

Customers will find a customizable menu of over 50 ingredients like signature Crazy Feta, Border Springs Spicy Lamb Meatballs, and Cauliflower Quinoa Tabbouleh as well as creative rotating seasonal offerings of juices, soups, and roasted vegetables.

The newest location will feature CAVA’s summer menu which has seasonal additions like a white bean salad, spicy apricot dressing and a refreshing line-up of bold-flavored, house-made juices.

On opening day, CAVA is holding a community parking lot party with lawn games, brews from Hardywood Brewery and music from Red Light Rodeo.

The party follows a tradition of community lunches and dinners that started with the very first restaurant opening back in 2011, but is rooted in the heritage of the founders.

“Sharing a meal was part of our culture and how we welcomed our new neighbors growing up,” said Co-Founder Ted Xenohristos.

People can join CAVA for free dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and pay it forward with a donation to Tricycle, their local non-profit partner, whose mission is focused on training the next generation of community-minded urban farmers.

CAVA recently launched a digital ordering platform for ordering. It is available for download on IOS at the Apple iTunes store and Android at the Google Play store.