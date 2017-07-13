I-95 crash victim was traveling to visit son in ICU: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. – The 56-year-old man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night is connected to another recent tragedy in the Richmond area, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The victim, identified as Herbert L. Ross, 56 of Richmond, was traveling north on Interstate 95 when his Kia was struck head-on by a Hyundai traveling the wrong way.

The male driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ross, the driver of the Kia, was transported to a local hospital with where he succumbed to his injuries.

Crime Insider sources say Ross was traveling on I-95 to visit his son in the intensive care unit at VCU Medical Center.

His son, identified as Shawn Ross, was the adult male injured in a recent Henrico apartment fire that claimed the lives of three young children.

Sources tell Burkett that Shawn Ross is still recovering from his injuries at VCU Medical Center.