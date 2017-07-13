Police identify Richmond man killed on I-95

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified one of two drivers killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

Herbert L. Ross, 56 of Richmond, died in the crash that happened around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday on I-95 north, just south of exit 62 (Route 288), Virginia State Police said.

"A 2012 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south in the north bound lanes when it struck the barrier wall, went airborne, and then struck a 2007 Kia Sorrento ," Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said. "The Kia then struck a 2007 Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound."

The man driving the 2012 Hyundai died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Ross was driving the 2007 Kia Sorento.

A Disputana man driving the 2007 Toyota was not injured.

All three drivers were wearing seatbelts, police said.

The crash remains under investigation

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.