US Marshals nab Hopewell armed robbery suspect

HOPEWELL, Va. — A suspect wanted for an armed robbery in Hopewell was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by U.S. Marshals.

Officials with the the Hopewell Police Department said 25-year-old De’Sean Couch of Petersburg was arrested by the U.S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force at 1 p.m.

Couch is facing charges of robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon since police said he had a gun when he was apprehended.

Officers were called to the 500 Block of Hill Avenue last Friday just after 10:15 a.m. for a reported armed robbery.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the female victim was about to exit her parked vehicle when the offender approached her from the rear drivers-side portion of the vehicle, placed a firearm to the back of her head and demanded her money,” Lt. Paul Intravia said. “After receiving and undisclosed amount of currency, the offender fled on foot.”

During the investigation, police located a neighbor who recorded surveillance video of the suspect leaving in a maroon Chevrolet Impala with temporary license plates. That car was being driven by an unknown driver.

Police said the victim was not injured.

