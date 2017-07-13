Corey Stewart promises ‘vicious, ruthless’ race against Tim Kaine

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County Supervisor Corey Stewart announced his candidacy for Virginia’s seat in the United States Senate.

Stewart, a Republican, would face incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine in the 2018 senate election.

“It’s time that Republicans take back that seat, it’s time we have a United States senator who will support the president, and not try to obstruct his way,” Stewart said while announcing his candidacy Thursday. “I’m going to go after him [Tim Kaine] very, very hard. It’s going to be a very vicious, ruthless race.”

Stewart fared well, but ultimately lost his party’s nomination for governor earlier this year.

While polls showed Stewart behind eventually winner Ed Gillespie, he only lost the nomination to the Republican front-runner by 1.2 percent points, or a little more than 4,600 votes statewide.

“Clearly I’ve got a big base out there,” Stewart said. “There’s an appetite for a Republican fighter and that’s what I’m going to give people.”

Stewart said he planned to support Gillespie’s gubernatorial run before he traveled the state to campaign for the U.S. Senate seat.

.@TimKaine has done enough damage to Virginia and this nation. Let's retire him for good. #TakeBackVA #DefeatKaine — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) July 13, 2017

It's time to rid Virginia of Obama and Clinton's lackey @TimKaine. I will defeat him. #DefeatKaine — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) July 13, 2017

.@TimKaine is the leading obstructionist to Trump's America 1st Agenda. He stands for the smug elites in DC. I'll stand for you #DefeatKaine — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) July 13, 2017