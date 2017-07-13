‘Heavy fire’ reported at Henrico home, several people hurt

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Five people and a firefighter were injured in a Thursday morning house fire in eastern Henrico.

Two people who lived in the home along the 3500 block of Charles City Road and two neighbors were transported to the hospital in an ambulance as a result of the fire. One of the injured had serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The others were going to be evaluated at the hospital.

A Henrico firefighter had to be checked out by medical personnel after he became overheated while fighting the fire.

Fire crews were called to the home, near Charles City and Turner Roads, at about 9:25 a.m.

While initial reports indicated someone was trapped in the burning home, when firefighters arrived, five people were found lying on the ground outside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A tanker truck was used to carry water from a fire hydrant about a mile from the burning home.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.