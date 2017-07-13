Woman killed in Henrico motel room
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the Henrico woman found dead in a motel room as 47-year-old Alfreda Lafond Leadbetter.
Leadbetter was shot, according to investigators.
Police were called to the Super 8 motel on Williamsburg Road, near Richmond International Airport, Wednesday morning at about 11:35 a.m.
“Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive female in a room. There were obvious signs of trauma, and the female was pronounced dead at the scene,” according to a Henrico Police spokesperson. “Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.”
This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.