‘Where’s The Beef?’ enjoy it at the Mid-Town State Fair

RICHMOND, Va. – The annual Midtown State Fair is Sunday, July 16th from 11am – 4pm. Maureen Egan from Real Richmond Food Tours along with Jennifer Gilley from Heaven’s Hollow Farm joined us this morning with a tasty preview of the event. Jennifer also shared her recipe for creating the perfect Beef Kabobs, paired with flatbread and creamy yogurt sauce. Jennifer will be competing at the fair in the Virginia Beef Cook Off event. The free, fun family friendly event will be held at Libbie Mill Midtown around Libbie Lake. CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth will host two rounds of the Farmer’s Cook Off. For more information you can visit http://midtownstatefair.com/ and http://heavenshollowfarm.com/