Meeting held to discuss plans for slavery museum in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. -- Plans for a slavery museum are being discussed for an undeveloped section of land in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, that was once a central area of the American slave trade.

A public input meeting was held Wednesday night to discuss the plans. The hearing was a follow up to a March meeting where a nine-acre Shockoe Bottom Memorial Park was proposed.

There are several sites that citizens want included in the plan to preserve memorializing the area's role in the slave trade.

The City of Richmond hired a private company, the SmithGroupJJR, as a guide in the parks plans.

In Wednesday’s meeting the group’s plan revealed that the nine acre park would include Lumpkin’s Slave Jail, also known as “the Devil's half acre.”

It also would also include the African Burial Ground, the Goodwin and Omohundro's slave jails. The three sites were not included in the city's original plan.

According to some residents who attended the meeting, adding those sites would prevent future developer attempts from erasing a key area of Shockoe Bottom's history.

"We want the nine acres. We want all of Shockoe, we want a historical overlay of Shockoe Bottom period. So it can be reserved,” said Florence Breedlove, a concerned Richmond resident.

Another concerned resident, Maurice Hopkins, said he would like to see the proposed Shockoe Bottom Memorial Park.

"I want to see them get involved with the City of Richmond and the City of Richmond take steps to acquire the property that's necessary to make it a memorial park," he said.

A few years ago the area was being considered as a location for a baseball stadium and commercial development, but that idea was eventually pulled from consideration.

