Video shows man breaking into Mary Angela’s, other Richmond restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police released video of a man wanted for breaking into several Richmond restaurants. Investigators hope someone will see the video and recognize the suspect.

The video showed the man breaking into Mary Angela’s Pizza, on West Cary Street, at 3:10 a.m. on Monday, June 12. The owner of Mary Angela's said the thief was in and out of his restaurant in less than a minute. During that minute, he said, the thief stole the cash register, he said.

Later that month, on June 30, police said the same man -- described by police as either a white male or a black male with a light complexion -- broke into The Eatery located at 3000 W. Cary Street.

On July 1, the Aunt Sarah’s Pancake House at 4205 West Broad Street was hit.

Then, on July 4 at about 3:45 a.m., he broke into Boulevard Burgers and Brew on North Boulevard.

"Surveillance footage shows the suspect climbing over a railing, breaking a window to gain entry into the building and taking two cash registers," police said. "The suspect typically takes a register, tip and/or donation jar."

Photos from the Boulevard Burgers and Brew break-in showed the man wearing a light-colored baseball hat, a light-colored shirt, pants, and shoes.

Anyone with any information about the man was asked to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at 804-646-1010, First Precinct Detective Paul Cho at 804-646-2939, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.