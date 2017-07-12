Afternoon heat index could hit 108 degrees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- High heat and humidity will continue over the next few days as high pressure remains in control of our weather. Wednesday’s high will reach 97 degrees, coming up just one degree shy of the record of 98.

The warmth and humidity will likely result in at least one record warm low temperature, or what’s called a record “high minimum.” The best day to see that record set will be on Thursday, when our low will likely not fall below 77 degrees. The current record on Thursday is 76 degrees, set in 2006.

A few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and early evening, but most areas will remain dry. The chance for storms will increase Thursday and especially Friday as a cold front and upper-level energy work to lift a very hot and humid atmosphere. Some of the storms on Friday will likely be strong to severe.

The weather this weekend will not be cool, but it will be more tolerable than the heat during the week. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s to near 90, with a slight chance for a shower or storm Saturday, and mostly dry conditions on Sunday. Another storm system will bring good rain chances to the area on Monday.