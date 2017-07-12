× Gymboree to close 350 stores, including 8 Virginia locations

NEW YORK — Your favorite kids clothing store may be closing up shop soon.

Gymboree, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, will shutter roughly 350 outlets across the U.S., the company announced Tuesday.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but we are confident that it is in the best long-term interest of our Company, our customers and our broader employee base,” CEO Daniel Griesemer said in a statement.

The children’s apparel retail chain will close eight stores in Virginia, including four stores in the Richmond area.

Here is a list of those locations:

Gymboree

Virginia Center

10101 Brook Avenue,

#408

Glen Allen, VA

23059

804.261.2460

Gymboree

Regency Square

1404 Parham Road,

#K210

Richmond, VA

23229

804.740.0172

Gymboree

Chesterfield Towne Center

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, #K210

Richmond, VA

23235

804.378.7892

Gymboree

Stony Point Parkway

9200 Stony Point Pkwy,

Sp 142

Richmond, VA

23235

804.320.3380

Gymboree

Charlottesville Fashion Square

1560 Rio Road

Charlottesville, VA

22901

434.975.2251

Gymboree

Chesapeake Square

4200 Portsmouth Blvd,

Suite 76

Chesapeake, VA

23321

757.488.9070

Gymboree

MacArthur Center

300 Monticello Avenue,

#185

Norfolk, VA

23510

757.623.0900

Gymboree

Peninsula Town Center

2307 McMenamin Street,

Hampton, VA

23666

757.896.2292

Affected stores will launch their closing sales next week, the company said.

As of April, the San Francisco-based company operated about 1,280 locations. It also owns the Janie and Jack and Crazy 8 brands, and has more than 11,000 employees, according to a filing. Most of the store closings will be Gymboree and Crazy 8 locations.

Gymboree isn’t the only retailer to cut its brick-and-mortar footprint as online shopping booms.

So far this year, 5,300 store closings have been announced, according to Fung Global Retail & Technology, a retail think tank.

Payless ShoeSource immediately closed nearly 400 stores when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April. Radioshack and Rue21, which also filed for bankruptcy this year, have closed hundreds more, while The Limited decided to nix physical storefronts altogether.

Even the biggest players are at risk.

Sears Holdings has said it plans to shut down more than 250 stores this year — about 20% of its locations.