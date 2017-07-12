Police ID Henrico man who apparently killed himself inside Walgreens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico man who apparently shot and killed himself inside a Walgreens pharmacy was identified by police as 44-year-old Gary Michael Haynes.

Police were called to the Walgreens on South Laburnum Avenue at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a robbery in progress.

"Officers encountered the suspect, who discharged a weapon while he was in the business. All patrons and employees were able to safely leave the business," a Henrico Police spokesman said. "Additional police personnel arrived in an effort to peacefully resolve the situation. During negotiations, additional shots were fired by the suspect. He was later found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. No Henrico officers discharged their weapon during this incident."

Detectives continue to investigate this incident.

