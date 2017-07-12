Crash closes all lanes on I-95 in Chesterfield County

Verizon data of 6 million users leaked online
Posted 9:47 pm, July 12, 2017, by , Updated at 09:49PM, July 12, 2017

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A crash has closed all lanes on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

All lanes on I-95 north are closed between Rt. 10 and Rt. 288 (mile marker 62). VDOT is encouraging drivers to use an alternate route.

As of 9:20 p.m. there is a 1.5 mile backup. VDOT is telling motorist to expect delays.

Police have not released any additional information about the crash at this time.

CBS 6 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.