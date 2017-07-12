Crash closes all lanes on I-95 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A crash has closed all lanes on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

All lanes on I-95 north are closed between Rt. 10 and Rt. 288 (mile marker 62). VDOT is encouraging drivers to use an alternate route.

As of 9:20 p.m. there is a 1.5 mile backup. VDOT is telling motorist to expect delays.

Police have not released any additional information about the crash at this time.

