Crash closes all lanes on I-95 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A crash has closed all lanes on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.
All lanes on I-95 north are closed between Rt. 10 and Rt. 288 (mile marker 62). VDOT is encouraging drivers to use an alternate route.
As of 9:20 p.m. there is a 1.5 mile backup. VDOT is telling motorist to expect delays.
Police have not released any additional information about the crash at this time.
CBS 6 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.
37.367322 -77.607786