Anthem LemonAid, Helping Kids with cancer

RICHMOND: Va. —

Anthem LemonAid: July 14-16

Anthem LemonAid is Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ signature summer event and has been helping kids with cancer since 2001. The event is in the second year of a $250,000 commitment to the Infusion Center in CHoR’s Hematology and Oncology Clinic, where children with cancer, like Caroline, receive the chemotherapy, blood transfusions, and immune system boosting infusions they needs. Sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield,

This weekend, Richmond-area families, businesses and community organizations, can join together to make a big difference for local kids with cancer by setting up a lemonade stand all over Richmond. It’s free to participate and supplies are provided. Every registered participant will receive lemonade mix, cups, a pitcher, a banner, stickers and sunglasses. Stands can be set up at one of the approved partner retail locations or at a place of participants’ choosing, such as a local business, front yard, or neighborhood pool. Participants will distribute cups of lemonade in exchange for donations and 100% of all funds raised will support the $250,000 fundraising goal.

Along with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, other event sponsors include Children’s Hospital Foundation, Virginia Credit Union, RVA Primrose Schools, Richmond Family Magazine, RichmondMom.com, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Lakeside Avenue Business Association and Walgreens. Great gratitude goes out to these partners who contribute to the success of Anthem LemonAid year after year.

To register for Anthem LemonAid or to learn more about the event, please visit AnthemLemonAid.com or call 804-228-5934.