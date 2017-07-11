Shot fired, suspect cornered inside Henrico Walgreens: Crime Insider

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A heavy police presence has responded to the Walgreens located at Laburnum Avenue and Williamsburg Road in Henrico’s East End.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that a man entered the store and jumped the counter at the pharmacy, and at least one shot was fired. Those sources describe the incident as a hostage situation.

There is no word how many employees or customers are still inside of the store.

Sources say someone from the pharmacy drive thru witnessed the incident and called police.

The suspect, described as a white male, is now cornered inside of the pharmacy, Crime Insider sources say.

Jon Burkett reports that a SWAT team is on scene and has the pharmacy surrounded. K-9 units are also on scene.

